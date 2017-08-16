EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter Says He Will ‘End Up Being With A Woman’

(987 AMP Radio) Aaron Carter called into the Rat & Puff show on 987 AMP Radio in Detroit Wednesday morning in the middle of the firestorm that has become his life to talk about his family, his bisexuality, the DUI arrest and more.

“You’ve had a busy couple of weeks,” host Jeff Daly, aka Rat, said. “Weeks, you mean decades?” the 29-year-old Carter said, laughing.

Aaron Carter, younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, made national news when he was arrested for possession of marijuana and drunken driving a few weeks ago in Georgia and refused a Breathalyzer test. Then he came out as bisexual. He deleted all his social media this week amid numerous allegations from fans and gossip sites that he’s on drugs like meth or heroin.

Carter denies that, but he does embrace his bisexuality … sort of. He seemed to indicate a few times during the interview that his 17-year-old liaison with a man was a one-time deal.

“I’m probably going to end up marrying, having kids with, a girl, because that was it. But I can still say that’s a good looking dude or that’s a good looking girl, you know, there’s no difference for me… It is what it is, it’s just part of who I am I guess,” he said.

He may look forward to life with a girl, but his girlfriend Madison Parker broke up with him when he came out as bisexual. “The girl didn’t like it, she didn’t like what I had to say… It was something I wanted to talk about publicly.” He added “all I know is it’s in my past and it’s still something that hurts.”

Was she embarrassed about his bisexuality? “I don’t know, embarrassed, it was something,” Carter said. He added that he came out to an earlier girlfriend and was “left because of it.”

He has also famously fallen out with his brother Nick. Aaron Carter stayed away from that in this interview, saying he hasn’t heard from his brother but has “heard through the grapevine he’s totally in support.”

“That doesn’t mean I don’t want to end up with a woman or be with a woman, you know, because I’ve always dated women and I had this encounter when I was 17, and that’s all she wrote kind of,” he added when asked about his brother’s reaction to his announcement.

He claimed at various times this week he had a crush on Tom Hardy and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Carter clarified Wednesday, saying Hardy was only his ‘man crush Monday’ and he had offered to date Chloe. “I could find men attractive, but I’m going to end up being with a woman, that’s just my choice,” he said.

He blasted TMZ and other celebrity gossip sites for printing what he described as lies about him. And throughout the tumult of his life, he added the support from fans has been shocking.

“People make stuff up about celebrities all the time … I’m no different,” he said, referring to his ‘alleged DUI’ and indicating if he was actually drunk he wouldn’t still be driving. “At the end of the day, I’m focusing on my music. I was winning awards before Internet was a thing… It’s all about the music.”

What’s next for him? He said he has a huge reveal coming out on the daytime talk show The Doctors. He wouldn’t elaborate.

He added at one point: “This ain’t my first rodeo.”