By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Comedian Dave Chappelle will now be performing alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas in Detroit next month.

Chappelle has been added to the bill on Friday, Sept. 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

The co-headlining tour date also features reggae artist Chronixx. Show time is 6:30 p.m.

Hill will be a special guest at Chappelle’s 16-show Radio City residency later this month.

Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.