Cedar Point’s Newest Coaster Set To Break 10 World Records

Tell your mother the days of wood coasters aren’t over. In fact, they’re breaking records.

Cedar Point unveiled their newest coaster today, the “Steel Vengeance“, which they describes as, “the world’s first steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster to stand over 200 feet tall”. You’ll be able to find it right in the front of FrontierTown.

Here’s the down low according to CP:

Coaster Records Broken

1. World’s tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)

2. World’s fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)

3. World’s steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

4. World’s longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

5. World’s longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

6. Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

7. Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

8. Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

9. Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

10. World’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster

The ride will last about 2 and a half minutes… get the POV look here:

And check out all the details: www.cedarpoint.com/explore/steel-vengeance