Cedar Point’s Newest Coaster Set To Break 10 World Records

August 16, 2017 5:55 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Cedar Point, Steel Vengeance
(Cedar Point)

Tell your mother the days of wood coasters aren’t over. In fact, they’re breaking records.

Cedar Point unveiled their newest coaster today, the “Steel Vengeance“, which they describes as, “the world’s first steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster to stand over 200 feet tall”You’ll be able to find it right in the front of FrontierTown.

Here’s the down low according to CP:

Coaster Records Broken
1. World’s tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)
2. World’s fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)
3. World’s steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)
4. World’s longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)
5. World’s longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)
6. Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)
7. Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)
8. Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
9. Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
10. World’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster

The ride will last about 2 and a half minutes… get the POV look here:

And check out all the details: www.cedarpoint.com/explore/steel-vengeance

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live