Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!

August 16, 2017 1:05 PM By Rat & Puff

Listen to win a fashion wedding package, weekdays on the Rat & Puff Show!  Rat and Puff will qualify you with four passes to Bridal Celebrations at The Palace Sunday September 10TH!  The Grand Prize Fashion Wedding Package includes;  Your choice of a wedding gown from The Milla Nova OR Allure Romance Collections and a veil from Bel Aire Bridal…courtesy of Joy Abendmode Bridal in Royal Oak, Six Tuxedos for the Groom and Groomsmen from President Tuxedo, three hair and makeup sessions for the Bride and a bridal face and lip touch up kit courtesy of Primp  Beauty  in Plymouth, plus a private tanning party for the Bride and Bridesmaids  from the  SPRAY-TINI BRONZING BAR!

 

pt logo Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!spraytini Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!primpbeauty logo new Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!joy abendmode bridal logo aug 2017 Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!

