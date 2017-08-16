Bridal Celebrations Wedding Package Contest!

Listen to win a fashion wedding package, weekdays on the Rat & Puff Show! Rat and Puff will qualify you with four passes to Bridal Celebrations at The Palace Sunday September 10TH! The Grand Prize Fashion Wedding Package includes; Your choice of a wedding gown from The Milla Nova OR Allure Romance Collections and a veil from Bel Aire Bridal…courtesy of Joy Abendmode Bridal in Royal Oak, Six Tuxedos for the Groom and Groomsmen from President Tuxedo, three hair and makeup sessions for the Bride and a bridal face and lip touch up kit courtesy of Primp Beauty in Plymouth, plus a private tanning party for the Bride and Bridesmaids from the SPRAY-TINI BRONZING BAR!