(AMP) More and more celebrities have been seem to be seen wearing shirts with their faces on it.

It’s nothing new, but there’s been a resurgent trend of it recently.

We’ve seen famous people like Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus rocking clothes emblazoned with their mug.

Is it tacky or not? We’ll let you decide! Scroll through the photos below and take our poll.

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

Zayn

merch faceswap A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

Taylor Swift

Someone knitted this sweater for me of a Polaroid of myself and gave it to my mom tonight at the show. It has very quickly become my everything. Thank you, mysterious knitter. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:57pm PDT

Nicolas Cage

Mr Nicolas Cage and Mr Andrew Dice Clay A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) on Jun 7, 2014 at 11:41pm PDT

Macaulay Culkin