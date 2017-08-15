Snapchat, Our Stories, Crowd Surf, Phone, Feature, View, Video, Concert, Shows, Event

Snapchat’s New Feature Offers Awesome Way To Watch Concerts

August 15, 2017 12:02 PM
(Source: MaxPixel.com)

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) If you missed out on tickets for your favorite event, then there’s good news. Snapchat’s newest feature will make you feel like you’re there.

Crowd Surf connects snaps based on audio and stitches them together to give a near-seamless look at a live event from multiple perspectives.

The result is remarkably fun to watch.

In Snapchat’s Our Stories category, users can see the different perspectives by clicking a new button in the right corner of their screen without losing context of what’s being shown.  Snapchat’s Research team built the new machine learning system in-house, the company confirmed to Mashable.

 

Snapchat debuted the new feature during Lorde’s set at last weekend’s Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco.

The feature is pretty cool for watching a concert or a speech where the audio is important. However, it does rely on several people taking quality snaps at the same time.

According to the company, the new tool will only be rolled out for certain events.

 

