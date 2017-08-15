Justin Bieber Predicts Floyd Mayweather Won’t Knock Out Connor McGregor

By Scott T. Sterling

While pop superstar Justin Bieber is still firmly entrenched as a member of Team Mayweather, he doesn’t think his pugilist pal will knock out MMA champ Connor McGregor during their highly-anticipated fight in Las Vegas on August 26.

Bieber revealed his prediction during a workout at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

“I think it’ll be a good fight,” he said after making the reveal that he doesn’t think the bout will end with a KO.

The singer also took a moment to remind fans that he has a new song, “Friends,” set to debut this Thursday, August 17.

Bieber and Mayweather have been friends for years, with the pop star performing during the boxer’s 40th birthday party at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles this past February.

