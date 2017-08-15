Jennifer Aniston Finally Comments on Rachel Green’s Pointy “Friends”

August 15, 2017
If you were an avid Friends watcher… or maybe only have seen one episode you might’ve caught Jennifer Aniston on what seemed like a very cold day.

It’s been a mystery forever as to why Rachel’s sisters were always making their debut in several episodes.

Jen told Vogue after they finally asked her about it this month, “Yeah I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them – it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

Per usual… she can do no wrong for me.

