JAY-Z to Fans Suffering from Depression: ‘You Need Help’

"Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.” August 15, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Jay-Z
Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

JAY-Z has encouraged fans dealing with mental health issues to seek therapy.

Related: JAY-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ Video Stars Lupita Nyong’o

“Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help,” he said on the most recent episode of his “Footnotes” video series. “Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.”

While JAY-Z urged anyone feeling depressed, anxious, angry or suicidal to find a good psychiatrist, he admitted that there’s a stigma in the African-American community about therapists.

“We can’t go to get therapists,” he said, expressing the attitude of many who need help. “You crazy at that point. It’s like, ‘A psychiatrist? You crazy.’”

Watch a snippet of the latest “Footnotes” video here.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live