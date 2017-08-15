Five Gross Food Habits That You Do

Someone looked at a bunch of gross food habits to find out how gross they REALLY are; things like double-dipping, and eating stuff that fell on the floor. Here are five of them, and what science has to say
- Double-dipping a chip. A recent study found it transferred five times as much bacteria into salsa as it did with cheese or chocolate sauce.
- The Five-Second Rule. That one’s kind of true. Recent studies found the longer you leave food on the floor, the more bacteria it collects.
- When you blow out birthday candles, you’re basically spitting on the cake and giving everyone your germs. A study came out that found there’s 15 times more bacteria on a cake after someone blows their candles out.
- Playing beer pong can make you sick. A study found the ping-pong balls end up covered in bacteria, especially if you’re playing outside.
- Sharing popcorn at the movies can get you sick. A study two years ago found it’s really unlikely.
