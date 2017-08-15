Five Gross Food Habits That You Do

Someone looked at a bunch of gross food habits to find out how gross they REALLY are; things like double-dipping, and eating stuff that fell on the floor. Here are five of them, and what science has to say

Double-dipping a chip. A recent study found it transferred five times as much bacteria into salsa as it did with cheese or chocolate sauce. The Five-Second Rule. That one’s kind of true. Recent studies found the longer you leave food on the floor, the more bacteria it collects. When you blow out birthday candles, you’re basically spitting on the cake and giving everyone your germs. A study came out that found there’s 15 times more bacteria on a cake after someone blows their candles out. Playing beer pong can make you sick. A study found the ping-pong balls end up covered in bacteria, especially if you’re playing outside. Sharing popcorn at the movies can get you sick. A study two years ago found it’s really unlikely.

@RatAndPuffShow