Eminem’s Rochester Hills Home is Now For Sale

August 15, 2017 6:24 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Eminem, Rochester Hills, Zillow
Photo by: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

If you have 1.9 million dollars laying around… you could be the next owner of Eminem‘s beautiful home in Rochester Hills. 

The home, listed on Zillow, gives everyone with a bedroom a chance to have 2 bathrooms to themselves. 5 bedrooms, 10 baths, is going at an impressive price. Em paid $4.8 mil back in 2003.

Look through the pictures and drool, as it sits on 6 acres, complete with a tennis court, basketball court, pool with waterfall and spa, a guest house and much more.

See your future home HERE

