Danny Brown, Angel Haze To Play Free Adidas Show In Detroit

(AMP) Three popular Detroit artists will be playing a free show Saturday at Russell Industry Center as part of a new promotion by Adidas.

Danny Brown, Angel Haze and Jay Daniel will be performing at the 1600 Clay Street location. It’s part of a nationwide series of “Essentialism” tied to the footwear maker’s EQT sneaker line.

The show is meant to pay homage to the underground culture of Hip-Hop and ’90s minimalism.

RSVPs can be made on a first-come-first-serve basis at eqtdet.com. The show beings at 7 p.m.