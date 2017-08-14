The Best Beauty Advice Comes From Strippers, Trust Us.

Strippers get a bad rap, and it’s totally uncalled for!!!

They give plenty of lap dances, but something they don’t give often is beauty advice.

However getting beauty tips from strippers absolutely makes sense when you think about it, because after long shifts of dancing and rolling their hips, it’s a true miracle that their makeup looks flawless at the end of the night. But don’t worry, they’re here to help.

Refinery29 asked a bunch of strippers what their secrets were, and they spilled! Two of the most worshiped products was the Urban Decay Setting Spray and Q-Tips.

But what they use is just as interesting as HOW they use it. One stripper recommended using Preparation H as under eye cream to help get those annoying bags to go away.

 

Uhm, what?

 

You can find the full article here.

