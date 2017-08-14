Aaron Carter, Negative Comments, Social Media, Instagram, Delete

Negative Comments Cause Aaron Carter To Shut Down Social Media

August 14, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Carter, Delete, instagram, Social Media
Photo: Jerod Harris / Getty Images

(AMP) Aaron Carter briefly deactivated and then reactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts Monday after negative comments on social media.

After making an appearance on a morning radio show, the “Aaron’s Party” singer took  note of nasty comments in a photo posted on an Instagram account.

People were writing about the singer’s appearance, saying he looked “cracked out” and “out of it.”

Carter responded by saying, “Be safe my loves I’m sorry but I can’t do this twitter social media stuff right now. I’ll check in with you in a few months.”

After temporarily deactivating the page, he revived it, and added.

“It’s tough dealing with prejudice, it always reflects on the person judging, not the person being judged. Everyone should be treated equally,” he tweeted. “I’m going through a lot of emotional things and I’m working hard on myself. I don’t do these hard drugs and horrible things I’m accused of.”

He also shared this note to his fans:

How I feel

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on

Carter recently lifted the lid on struggling with an eating disorder and online trolls. The former teen star earlier this month came out as bisexual on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live