Negative Comments Cause Aaron Carter To Shut Down Social Media

(AMP) Aaron Carter briefly deactivated and then reactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts Monday after negative comments on social media.

After making an appearance on a morning radio show, the “Aaron’s Party” singer took note of nasty comments in a photo posted on an Instagram account.

People were writing about the singer’s appearance, saying he looked “cracked out” and “out of it.”

Wow. Thanks for the support guys but these comments are horrendous…. pic.twitter.com/XWtD8KLM7K — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Carter responded by saying, “Be safe my loves I’m sorry but I can’t do this twitter social media stuff right now. I’ll check in with you in a few months.”

After temporarily deactivating the page, he revived it, and added.

“It’s tough dealing with prejudice, it always reflects on the person judging, not the person being judged. Everyone should be treated equally,” he tweeted. “I’m going through a lot of emotional things and I’m working hard on myself. I don’t do these hard drugs and horrible things I’m accused of.”

He also shared this note to his fans:

How I feel A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Carter recently lifted the lid on struggling with an eating disorder and online trolls. The former teen star earlier this month came out as bisexual on Twitter.