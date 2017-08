He might have postponed touring… but he’s still delivering!

This morning Justin Bieber dropped the news that he’ll be releasing music with artist Bloodpop this Thursday!

Thursday A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

That was made official after he posted this vague tweet last night that made ever Belieber in the world answer “YES PLZZZZ!!!! OMFG”

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017