Camila Cabello Reveals How She Tricked Pharrell!

I got the chance to talk to Camila Cabello Saturday night after she got off stage during the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour. She was amazing and sweet as always, and we dove right into talking about her new music!

Focusing mainly on Havana, which she noted as one of the more difficult songs to finish – she revealed how she tricked Pharrell into getting on the song with her!

Her first solo debut album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving is set to come out soon. I made sure to hook her up with a Gryffindor sweater and bracelet because Buzzfeed told her she was a Hufflepuff and she was devastated. The bracelet said GRYFFINDOR and COURAGE which IS OBVIOUSLY CAMILA BECAUSE YOU HAVE TO BE COURAGEOUS AF TO BE A BADASS SOLO ARTIST. “THAT’S WHY I THOUGHT I COULD BE A GRYFFINDOR! ZAYN’S A GRYFFINDOR!”