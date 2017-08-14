Bruno Mars Wears Custom Red Wings Jersey To Celebrate New Music Video

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Should we add Bruno Mars to the list of celebrity Red Wings fans? Maybe!

The pop singer was spotted wearing a custom “24K” Red Wings jersey at a Waffle House, which he touted as his “video release party.”

Music Video Release Party! #VersaceOnTheFloor A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

“Video release party lit!” he wrote in one post accompanied by a photo of Mars looking at the menu inside the restaurant.

Video release party lit! A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

The posts were meant to tease Mars’ newest music video for “Versace on the Floor,” which starts Zendaya.

The release of the video was one of the many highlights for Mars this weekend.

Before singing “Just The Way You Are” at his Palace of Auburn Hills show Saturday night, Mars announced a $1 million donation to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to address the city’s water crisis.

The money will come out of revenue from Saturday’s sold-out concert on Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour, according to Rolling Stone.