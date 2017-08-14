Bruno Mars Releases ‘Versace on the Floor’ Video Starring Zendaya

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last week, Donatella Versace posted a video for Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor,” which featured a whole bunch of glamorous models. Now, Mars has released his own video for the song, which stars Zendaya.

Mars is shot in low light as sensual colors swirl around him. And in separate images, Zendaya looks stunning in a glittery, silver dress. Of course, both artists are wearing Versace, but considering how nice Zendaya’s outfit is, it probably should have wound up on a hanger instead of on the floor.

