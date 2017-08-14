Bruno Mars Donates $1M To Flint During Palace Concert

By Nathan Vicar

Pop star Bruno Mars made a surprise announcement at his Palace of Auburn Hills concert Saturday night.

Before singing “Just The Way You Are,” Mars announced a $1 million donation to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to address the city’s water crisis.

The money will come out of revenue from Saturday’s sold-out concert on Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” said Mars in a statement. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Flint’s water crisis began in 2014 when it switched from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River. Due to insufficient water treatment, over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water.

Mars’ love for Michigan didn’t stop on Saturday.

On Sunday, He celebrated the release of his new music video for “Versace On The Floor” by wearing a custom “24K” Detroit Red Wings jersey.