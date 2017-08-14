Bruno Mars, Flint water crisis, Palace of Auburn Hills, $1 million, donation, 24K

Bruno Mars Donates $1M To Flint During Palace Concert

August 14, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: $1 million, Bruno Mars, donation, Flint Water Crisis
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Pop star Bruno Mars made a surprise announcement at his Palace of Auburn Hills concert Saturday night.

Before singing “Just The Way You Are,” Mars announced a $1 million donation to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to address the city’s water crisis.

The money will come out of revenue from Saturday’s sold-out concert on Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” said Mars in a statement. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Flint’s water crisis began in 2014 when it switched from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River. Due to insufficient water treatment, over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water.

Mars’ love for Michigan didn’t stop on Saturday.

On Sunday, He celebrated the release of his new music video for “Versace On The Floor” by wearing a custom “24K” Detroit Red Wings jersey.

Music Video Release Party! #VersaceOnTheFloor

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live