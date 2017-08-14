Watch Barack Obama Congratulate Chance the Rapper

The recorded message streamed at Chance's free concert in Chicago last night August 14, 2017 2:29 PM
By Abby Hassler

Chance the Rapper held a free concert in Chicago last night (August 13), where he streamed a special digital appearance from former President Barack Obama.

In the video, Obama congratulates Chance for serving as the Grand Marshal of the city’s annual Bud Billiken parade, which is the oldest and largest African American parade in the country, according to Pitchfork.

The rapper gave away free tickets to the concert during his parade appearance earlier that day.

