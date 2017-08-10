Taco Bell’s Newest Burrito Has THIS Candy In It…

August 10, 2017
(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

I feel like my page has become the latest in Taco Bell news.

Not mad.

Anyway, Taco Bell’s latest venture is what they call The Firecracker Burrito… rightfully so… because you can add CAYENNE POPROCKS to it if you never want to feel your mouth again.

It’s testing in Santa Ana, California right now according to Foodbeast.

 

Would you try this?!?

