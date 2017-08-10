Taco Bell’s Newest Burrito Has THIS Candy In It…

I feel like my page has become the latest in Taco Bell news.
Not mad.
Anyway, Taco Bell’s latest venture is what they call The Firecracker Burrito… rightfully so… because you can add CAYENNE POPROCKS to it if you never want to feel your mouth again.
Pop rocks… and @tacobell burritos?!?! Yuppp, it's happening y'all! Check out this Firecracker burrito, a new test item for TB, at the location marked in this photo!! 🔥🌯💥 . . . #foodbeast #tacobell #fastfood #newfastfood #testitem #firecrackerburrito #poprocksburrito #poprocks #burrito #outhereflourishing
It’s testing in Santa Ana, California right now according to Foodbeast.
Would you try this?!?