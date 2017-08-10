P!nk Releases New Single ‘What About Us’

P!nk has released her highly anticipated new single “What About Us.”

Related: P!nk Shares Gym Pic, Drops Wisdom about Body Image

The track is lead the lead single from the singer’s new album Beautiful Trauma, which will be released on October 13. It begins with delicate piano and gradually builds into a dramatic chorus. As the title suggests, the song addresses a relationship gone bad.

“What about us?/ What about all the times you said you had the answers?/ What about us?/ What about all the broken happy ever afters?” Pink sings.

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Alecia Beth Moore. The singer’s last studio album The Truth About Love dropped back in 2012. Not that she’s been totally quiet. P!nk popped up on the Alice Through the Looking Glass soundtrack in 2016 with “Just Like Fire,” and dueted with Kenny Chesney on “Setting the World on Fire,” that same year. She also lent vocals to Stargate’s 2017 track “Waterfall,” which also featured Sia.

“I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” P!nk wrote. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

Check out P!nk’s latest below.