Krispy Kreme To Deliver Tastiest Eclipse In History

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Eclipse-mania is here.

National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is claiming they will deliver the tastiest eclipse in history with their new doughnut.

The “eclipse doughnut” is a special glazed doughnut “eclipsed” in chocolate. They are releasing it in celebration of solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

According to Krispy Kreme, the doughnut will also be sold during their “Hot Light” evening hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

