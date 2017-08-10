Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 2017 VMA Awards

August 10, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, VMAs
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

MTV announced today (August 10) that Kendrick Lamar will take the stage as the solo headliner performer for the 2017 VMA Awards. The award show will air Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake Over Ghostwriting?

Lamar joins an already extensive line-up of high-profile performers, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and many more. Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

Kendrick has eight VMA nominations for his video “HUMBLE,” more than any other artist.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Bruno Mars Song Of The DayThe right Bruno song can get YOU into the show.... Listen at 7am to hear WHAT song to listen for...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live