There is a hack for all of you iPhone users out there. If you are looking at making your speakers louder, than we are here to help! Follow the rules below and enjoy!

Go to Settings. Click on Music. Click on EQ. Click on Late Night.

Add this button to make using your iPhone 1000% Easier.

Thank meh later.

(Start, Settings -> General) pic.twitter.com/KIFLJuPk63 — TheBae (@thebaemarcus) August 9, 2017

@RatAndPuffShow