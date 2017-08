A dad created an amusement park in Texas for his daughter with special needs after he struggled to find other theme parks in the area that suited her. Gordon Hartman started building the $15 million theme park called “Morgan’s Wonderland” in 2007. The park is named after his daughter, Morgan, who has cognitive and physical disabilities. The 25-acre park is located in San Antonio and has more than 26 different activities that are all designed for people with special needs.

