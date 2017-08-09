New Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ To Be Set in Michigan

The new season of FX’s anthology horror series “American Horror Story” will be set in Michigan.

But exactly where or why Michigan? That’s still a mystery.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the setting in reply to a fan on Twitter. He did not reveal if any of the filming will take place in the state.

Michigan — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

“American Horror Story: Cult” will revolve around the 2016 U.S. election, according to Murphy. He previously told E! News it will be about “the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story.”

One possible hint to the Michigan setting could be because it was a key battleground state in the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Returning cast members from previous seasons include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Emma Roberts and Chaz Bono.

Joining them are new cast members Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill and Lena Dunham.

AHS will consist of a total of 11 episodes and will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5.