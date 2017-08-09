Sarahah, App, Anonymous

New App Lets You Know What People Really Think About You

August 9, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: App, cyber bullying, Sarahah, workplace feedback
Tony Zhan checks out his new iPhone 6 Plus outside the Apple store in Pasadena, California on the first day of sale, September 19, 2014.
(AMP) A new messaging app is on pace to disrupt social media by giving users anonymity to confess how they really feel.

The app, Sarahah, is Arabic for “honesty” and was the creation of a Saudi developer who made it for workplace feedback.

The iTunes description says the point of the app is to help people discover, “strengths and areas for improvement by receiving honest feedback from employees and friends in a private manner.”

While the app is meant for workplace feedback, others worry it could lead to cyber bullying.

Sarahah has already been downloaded millions of times on Google Play and the Apple’s App Store since being launched in June.

 

 

