New App Lets You Know What People Really Think About You

(AMP) A new messaging app is on pace to disrupt social media by giving users anonymity to confess how they really feel.

The app, Sarahah, is Arabic for “honesty” and was the creation of a Saudi developer who made it for workplace feedback.

The iTunes description says the point of the app is to help people discover, “strengths and areas for improvement by receiving honest feedback from employees and friends in a private manner.”

While the app is meant for workplace feedback, others worry it could lead to cyber bullying.

sarahah is the worst mistake anyone can make yet no one can stop using it — brookelynn😛 (@brooke_lynnar17) August 9, 2017

I don't understand why people would care to hear what people "anonymously" think about them.. #Sarahah #pointless — Brittany Heathcoe (@britt_radcliff) August 9, 2017

Sarahah has already been downloaded millions of times on Google Play and the Apple’s App Store since being launched in June.