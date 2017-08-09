Macklemore Announces Fall Tour with Goofy Bow & Arrow Video

August 9, 2017 1:47 PM
By Abby Hassler

Macklemore is going on tour. The “Marmalade” rapper posted a ridiculous video today (August 9) to announce that he would be hitting the road this fall, but not before he hit a target with his bow and arrow.

“If I miss it, I will stay home, get into progressive drum and bass and pierce my p—-,” the rapper joked before proceeding to miss the target. “That’s it, I’m getting a d— ring.”

After several more unsuccessful shots, Macklemore announces that he has “changed his mind” and will go on tour anyway. The Gemini North American tour kicks off this fall on Oct. 8 in Portland, Oregon.

Watch the hilarious, but NSFW video now at Radio.com and check out the tour dates below.

10/8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey  Theater
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom/The Rave/Eagles Club
11/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/8 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel Toronto
11/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

 

