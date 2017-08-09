Diplo Leans Into Rihanna Diss With New Joke

August 9, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Diplo, Rihanna
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Diplo is the king of reveling in what others may perceive to be embarrassing moments.

Related: Rihanna Apologizes for Dissing Diplo, Sort Of

From Katy Perry ranking him at number three of her ex’s bedroom skills to his ability to make light of Rihanna saying one of his songs sounded like “airport reggae,” he leans into these situations with humor. Rihanna apologized for the comments, sort of, writing “my bad @Diplo,” with the hashtag #dutyfree.

The international DJ has clapped back with even more humor by posting cover art for a fake single (we presume) “Reggae Music for Airports.”

Check out Diplo’s joke below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Bruno Mars Song Of The DayThe right Bruno song can get YOU into the show.... Listen at 7am to hear WHAT song to listen for...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live