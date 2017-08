Yaaaaaassss… with their latest single ‘Down‘ teasing us for what’s ahead we’ve all been tapping our toes with impatience for a new album from Fifth Harmony!

The girls dropped the album artwork, for what seems to be a self-titled album as well as the release date of August 25th.

And now? WE HAVE A TRACK LIST!

The 10 song album is just weeks away and we can’t wait to hear it! The title ‘Sauced Up’ is speaking to me the most right now.

What do you think will be your song?