Rihanna Fans Call Out Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment

August 8, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna pretty much brought the internet to a screeching halt yesterday with her new blue-green hair and feathered, jeweled-bikini look for Crop Over Festival 2017 in Barbados this past week.

It was her ex Chris Brown, however, who is making headlines for his side eye-emoji comment he left on one of her photos on Instagram. Fans are far from happy about this comment, and have told the rapper to “stay away” or “leave” Rihanna alone in varying degrees of severity.

This anger quickly spilled over to Twitter, where fans have been raging over his comment, with many bringing up his 2009 assault of the singer and subsequent restraining order.

Some fans used humor to voice their displeasure, writing “chris brown needs to cease and desist,” while other preferred a more straightforward message of “Chris brown just leave her alone my guy.”

Check out the posts and some of the best fan reactions below.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

