Little Caesars Reveals ‘The Pizza Portal’

A solution for the hangry, hungover, or the one who hates human interaction… Little Caesars has got you now. And the best part? You don’t have to talk to A N Y O N E.

Coming this Monday, the company will be rolling out ‘The Pizza Portal’. It’s exactly what it sounds like. You go in, grab your pizza, and get the hell out of Dodge. It allows you to skip the line, and be out the door in seconds.

All you have to do is download their app, pay ahead of time for your pie, and use the QR code to unlock the portal and grab your food.

According to USA Today, “The Pizza Portal is still in the testing stages. The company plans to add approximately 100 of the devices in stores by the end of the year, with a nationwide roll out in 2018, and hopes the machines will help drive sales, which in turn, CEO Scrivano said, would create a need for more hiring, including more in-store positions. “