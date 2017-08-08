Rihanna, Chris Brown, Instagram, Comment, Barbados festival, hair, internet

Chris Brown Goes On Rihanna’s Instagram, Backlash Ensues

August 8, 2017 12:18 PM
(Photo cred: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

(AMP) Rihanna fans are #done with Chris Brown — again.

Brown, 28, commented Monday on Rihanna‘s latest figure-flaunting ensemble and hairstyle for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados.

Oh no he didn’t! Yes, he did.

He commented on the Instagram post with a simple googly eyes emoji.

It was a single emoji, but fans read worlds of meaning into it.

Backlash quickly ensued with social media users taking to the “Work” singer’s side with messages for Brown including, “Chris Brown needs to cease and desist” and “Chris Brown just leave her alone my guy.”

Brown and Rihanna famously dated before breaking up in 2009 after Brown assaulted the singer the night before the Grammys that year.

One Twitter user recalled the incident by saying, “Chris Brown is a poster child of abuse in every sense of the word.”

