You’re going to be washing your hands for 6 months to get cheese film off your hands.

Is it worth it? It looks like it. It’s making me want to quit my diet and run into the arms of The Spotted Cheetah, the first ever all Cheetos fine dining pop up restaurant.

It’ll be making it’s appearance in New York August 15th-17th by reservation ONLY on TheSpottedCheetah.com