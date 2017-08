You know that feeling when an underground artist you’ve loved all this time finally breaks radio?

This is me. Proud mom right now. COLOURPOP made it to the big leagues!! You can now get the affordable, beautiful, and fun line of makeup at Sephora this fall, according to Elle!

Wait wait wait… drumroll please?

Gorgeous swatches by @glitterowo Which ones your fave? A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The prices will remain the same. AHHHHHHH. No store inflation. So shop away SOON and be fabulous!

Get yourself excited and see what Colourpop has to offer HERE!