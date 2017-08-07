Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of ‘Praying’

The track is from her upcoming album 'Rainbows,' arriving everywhere Aug. 11. August 7, 2017 5:09 PM
By Abby Hassler

Kesha just released a live performance of her latest hit single “Praying.”  The track is from her upcoming album Rainbows, arriving everywhere Aug. 11.

In the moving performance, Kesha wears an all-white, sparkly ensemble, while she sings in a dimly lit venue as the audience sings along. This visual follows the release of the track’s official music video which was released in July.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the singer included the caption, “So excited to be able to share the first live performance of Praying to an audience ever.”

Check out Kesha’s emotional performance below.

