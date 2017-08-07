Is Ed Sheeran’s Next Move a Celebrity Dance Competition?

Ed Sheeran showed off his ballroom dance moves in his “Thinking Out Loud” video. But would the singer join a reality dance competition?

“Well, we have it in England. It’s called Strictly Come Dancing,” Sheeran told Live 101.5 “And I think I’d rather do it in England… I just don’t know. I don’t feel like an American celebrity…”

“My mum and dad watch that show, so I’d do it for them,” he continued.

Don’t expect Ed to be signing up for reality TV anytime soon, but the singer would definitely consider it at some point in the future.

Relive Ed’s dance moves from “Thinking Out Loud” below.