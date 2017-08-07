Watch Halsey & Charli XCX Cover the Spice Girls

Friendship never ends. August 7, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Charli XCX, Halsey, spice girls
Photo: Michael Kovac / Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

It’s tough to imagine the contemporary pop landscape without the Spice Girls: Their influence reaches far and wide among stylish, irreverent female acts with a passion for “girl power.” During her Lollapalooza set, Charli XCX brought Halsey to the stage and the pair performed the Spice Girls’ breakout single “Wannabe.”

Related: Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Sing Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Girls’ debut album Spice and a long-rumored reunion never materialized. The best thing about 20-year reunions is that 25-year reunions are just around the corner…maybe the Spice Girls can settle their differences and get it together by 2021.

Also, today is Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell’s birthday! To celebrate, watch footage of Charlie XCX’s Lollapalooza performance here:

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Bruno Mars Song of the DayThe right Bruno song can get YOU into the show.... Listen at 7am to hear WHAT song to listen for...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live