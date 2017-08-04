“The Rose of Autumn” – Orange Wine Is The New Thing

OK, so you and your girls have enjoyed some nice Rose this summer – sitting on your porch, going up North, sneaking it to your kids’ events in a juice bottle…hey, whatever floats your boat.

With the changes in seasons comes a new trend though – orange wine. And no, it’s not made from oranges, it’s from grapes just like your other favorite “adult juice.”

Here’s how it works – it gets its name from its color – which can range from dark amber to a light apricot shade. And it’s kind of a cross between red and white – that is, it’s a white made like a red. It’s the same type of grapes as a white, but they leave the skin on (which is done with reds, but not whites). The end result is said to pair well with red meat and salty cheeses, but NOT with fish.

It’s more complex than an easy Rose, but when the temps start to cool, it might be fun to try.

