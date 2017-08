We’ve got more Bruno Mars tickets and we have to give them away before the Saturday night show!

Listen to Rat and Puff every morning this week @ 7am to hear what the Bruno Mars song of the day is…

Once you’ve got the song listen in and when we play it caller #25 will win a pair of tickets if they can tell us the phrase that pays!

Listen Monday – Friday @ 7am to hear which Bruno Mars song you’re listening for!

Click here for the official rules.