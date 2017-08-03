Watch Chris Martin Honor Chester Bennington with “Crawling”

Coldplay opened their North American Tour last night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Everyone talks about what a great show they do live, but frontman Chris Martin wanted to take a moment to honor the memory of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.

He started the song, but messed up after a couple notes, and restarted because he wanted to do the song Crawling with respect.

It ended up being a very cool stripped down version of the song, and Coldplay did it with the blessing of Talinda Bennington, Chester’s widow.

Linkin Park also posted the cover on his Instagram: