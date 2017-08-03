KIMMIE HORNE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 11TH IN LATHRUP VILLAGE

Friday Aug 11, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Lathrup Village, MI Map

Lathrup Village- “Jazz it Up” at the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017. This FREE boutique festival debuted last year as a One Day event that successfully packed crowds of spectators near and far.

This year’s festival will be a Two-Day event, filled with even greater live music, eclectic art, fine cuisine from area vendors, along with special surprises that everyone can enjoy. Friday, August 11th 6-10pm, and Saturday, August 12th 3-10pm at Annie Lathrup Park, 27400 Southfield Rd. in the charming City of Lathrup Village, Michigan. Bring Your Lawn Chairs!

Featured Headliner: Kimmie Horne

Line-up includes: Al McKenzie’s Ensemble, Vocalist Shelia Landis, Rich Willis and the Chillin Circuit, Trumpeter Rayse Biggs, Saxophonist, Dave McMurray

Food and Beverage Vendors

Eclectic Art

Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation to renowned jazz saxophonist, Larry Smith.

A percentage of the proceeds from the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017 will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Detroit.

