KIMMIE HORNE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 11TH IN LATHRUP VILLAGE

Friday Aug 11, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Lathrup Village, MI Map
Lathrup Village- “Jazz it Up” at the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017. This FREE boutique festival debuted last year as a One Day event that successfully packed crowds of spectators near and far.
This year’s festival will be a Two-Day event, filled with even greater live music, eclectic art, fine cuisine from area vendors, along with special surprises that everyone can enjoy. Friday, August 11th 6-10pm, and Saturday, August 12th 3-10pm at Annie Lathrup Park, 27400 Southfield Rd. in the charming City of Lathrup Village, Michigan. Bring Your Lawn Chairs!
- Featured Headliner: Kimmie Horne
- Line-up includes: Al McKenzie’s Ensemble, Vocalist Shelia Landis, Rich Willis and the Chillin Circuit, Trumpeter Rayse Biggs, Saxophonist, Dave McMurray
- Food and Beverage Vendors
- Eclectic Art
- Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation to renowned jazz saxophonist, Larry Smith.
A percentage of the proceeds from the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017 will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Detroit.
