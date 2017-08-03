KIMMIE HORNE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 11TH IN LATHRUP VILLAGE

August 3, 2017 1:34 PM

Friday Aug 11, 2017 – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Lathrup Village, MI Map

 

Lathrup Village- “Jazz it Up” at the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017. This FREE boutique festival debuted last year as a One Day event that successfully packed crowds of spectators near and far.

 

This year’s festival will be a Two-Day event, filled with even greater live music, eclectic art, fine cuisine from area vendors, along with special surprises that everyone can enjoy. Friday, August 11th 6-10pm, and Saturday, August 12th 3-10pm at Annie Lathrup Park, 27400 Southfield Rd. in the charming City of Lathrup Village, Michigan. Bring Your Lawn Chairs!

 

  • Featured Headliner: Kimmie Horne
  • Line-up includes: Al McKenzie’s Ensemble, Vocalist Shelia Landis, Rich Willis and the Chillin Circuit, Trumpeter Rayse Biggs, Saxophonist, Dave McMurray

 

  • Food and Beverage Vendors
  • Eclectic Art
  • Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation to renowned jazz saxophonist, Larry Smith.

 

A percentage of the proceeds from the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival 2017 will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Detroit.

 

Listen Live