OK, we’ve all gotten a little over-excited about an online prospect, and maybe we’ve come on a little too strong.

But I doubt you’ve ever sent them a Powerpoint Presentation with ideas of where to go on the date.

Ben, a guy from London, met someone named Tom over WhatsApp. In his excitedness to plan the date, he put together a Powerpoint with suggestions on where they could go, what’s open late, etc. Try not to squint and cringe as you see this: