Think about how often you touch your cell phone case. You hold it in your hands, you hold it up against your face…now imagine if there was something in it that could BURN YOUR SKIN:

260,000 cell phone cases, sold at Victoria’s Secret, Tory Burch, and Nordstrom Rack – are for iphone 6, 6s, and 7. There have been 24 reports of liquid and glitter LEAKING out of the case and causing chemical burns.

You can return the case to the store where you bought it. Get the official government info here.