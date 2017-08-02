Say High-Do! Marijuana Bars at Weddings are Becoming a Thing

Oh, the puns I’m about to make.

Marijuana bars are becoming a major HIT at weddings. Heheheh. Where it’s legal, anyway.

It all started with an Oregon couple who decided to ditch your typical open bar for a “weed tent”. Safety still came into play, however, Huffington Post reports. The guests were accommodated with a ride home so the ‘Budtender’ could serve them as much as they could handle! No report on whether this wedding had the 10:30 pizza, but if they didn’t… not as well thought as they assumed.

While Brides.com is calling it a ‘popular wedding trend’, there are a couple obstacles to go through to have a WEEDDING (can’t stop).

Brides.com states, “While pot may be legal in a particular state, most hotels and other wedding venues don’t permit smoking of any kind inside. And their insurance policies may prohibit the use of “controlled substances” on the property, including terraces and outside decks. In some cases, the insurance policies just haven’t yet caught up with the times. But for the most part, these venues don’t want to deal with all the potential problems they fear permitting marijuana could bring.”

But people are still finding ways to make it work!

Would you do this? Sound off in the comments!