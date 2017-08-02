NSFW: Real Housewives Settle Lawsuit Over Smelly…..um….

This is why I always get annoyed when my wife watches the Real Housewives of anything. It’s also why she keeps getting sucked in.

Brandi Glanville and Joanna Krupa have reached a settlement in their lawsuit, which involved, among other things, Brandi going on TV claiming Joanna had smelly lady parts.

And if you thought it couldn’t get weirder, Joanna’s ex had to testify that that wasn’t the case, and that they smelled great. Yes.

To recap, in 2013, Brandi was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, she claimed that Joanna slept with then-married Mohamed Hadid (Gigi and Bella’s Dad), and Hadid told her (Brandi) that Joanna had smelly lady parts. Brandi repeated the statement on the show’s YouTube channel a year later.

Not surprisingly, Joanna sued Brandi for defamation, for both the claim that she slept with a married man….and, um, that other matter. First she was suing for $15,000 – but that number later skyrocketed to $2 million.

Earlier this month, Joanna’s estranged husband was deposed, and he had to state on the record that she smelled amazing. Imagine having to talk about that – under oath.

The lawsuit has been settled for an undisclosed amount.

