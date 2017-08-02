Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom’s Dying Wish by Making Up with Zayn Malik

By Robyn Collins

When Louis Tomlinson’s mom Johanna Deakin was on her deathbed she asked her son to stop feuding with ex-One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

During a recent interview, Tomlinson talked about the conversation and explained that he has taken steps to honor her wishes.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f—— short,’ he said in a radio interview.

When asked about Malik, Tomlinson explained, “We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we’re mates again, I suppose.”

The healing between the former bandmates likely started when Malik sent a message to Tomlinson via social media after the death of his mother.

“love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers,” he tweeted. “Proud of your strength and know your mum is too x.”

