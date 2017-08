Animals, prepare your bodies.

Kesha is going on her first solo tour since 2013. The tour is called The Rainbow Tour and tickets go on sale August 5th. During her tour she’ll stop at multiple cities in North America in just six weeks.

Her album “Rainbow” is due out August 11th, just in time for her show at the Filmore Detroit on October 15th!

Fans who purchase a ticket to the tour will receive a physical copy of her new album, so don’t wait to grab yours! Welcome back, Kesha.