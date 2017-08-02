Justin Bieber Finally Explains Why He Cancelled His Tour

Justin Bieber unexpectedly dropped the bomb on excited fans that he would be pulling the plug on his Purpose Tour, cancelling remaining shows.

As you can imagine, fans were devastated and the explanation from his management left a lot in question.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Justin shows a very vulnerable and real side to his fans. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he writes, “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Best of luck, Justin!